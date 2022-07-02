See Adele Return to the Stage for First Public Concert in 5 Years

Adele returned to the stage Friday for her first concert of 2022 — and her first public show of the 30 era — at London’s Hyde Park.

“My God, I’m back at home,” Adele told the sold-out hometown crowd after her show-opening performance of “Hello.” “It’s so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here.”

The singer, who last performed at the Brit Awards in Feb., delivered an 18-song setlist filled with hits from all three of her studio LPs, plus “Skyfall” and her rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.”

In addition to the first performance of 21 songs like “Rumour Has It” and “I’ll Be Waiting” for the first time in five years, the Hyde Park gig also featured the debut live performance of 30’s “Oh My God.”

The Hyde Park shows — Adele will return to the British Summer Time event Saturday night as well — marked her first concerts in public in five years, when she played London’s Wembley Stadium in June 2017; Adele hosted a pair of pre-30 performances in the lead-up to that LP, but those gigs were private, televised events.

Adele had previously planned on returning to the stage for her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas from January to April, but those shows were postponed the day before opening night due to “delivery delays” that made the shows seem “really half-assed,” she said.

“Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid,” an emotional Adele said at the time. “Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid — they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted.”

As of now, the Vegas residency has still not been rescheduled, and Saturday night’s Hyde Park gig is the only show remaining on Adele’s 2022 live itinerary.