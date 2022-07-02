 See Adele Return to the Stage for First Public Concert in 5 Years - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next SCOTUS Buffer Zone Covers Group Fighting Buffer Zones at Abortion Clinics
Home Music Music News

See Adele Return to the Stage for First Public Concert in 5 Years

Singer stages her first show of the 30 era and debuts “Oh My God” live at sold-out Hyde Park gig

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Adele returned to the stage Friday for her first concert of 2022 — and her first public show of the 30 era — at London’s Hyde Park.

“My God, I’m back at home,” Adele told the sold-out hometown crowd after her show-opening performance of “Hello.” “It’s so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here.”

The singer, who last performed at the Brit Awards in Feb., delivered an 18-song setlist filled with hits from all three of her studio LPs, plus “Skyfall” and her rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.”

In addition to the first performance of 21 songs like “Rumour Has It” and “I’ll Be Waiting” for the first time in five years, the Hyde Park gig also featured the debut live performance of 30’s “Oh My God.”

The Hyde Park shows — Adele will return to the British Summer Time event Saturday night as well — marked her first concerts in public in five years, when she played London’s Wembley Stadium in June 2017; Adele hosted a pair of pre-30 performances in the lead-up to that LP, but those gigs were private, televised events.

Adele had previously planned on returning to the stage for her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas from January to April, but those shows were postponed the day before opening night due to “delivery delays” that made the shows seem “really half-assed,” she said. 

Related Stories

Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to 'Delivery Delays' and Covid
Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to 'Delivery Delays' and Covid

Related Stories

Ringo Starr
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs
Every Super Bowl Halftime Show, Ranked From Worst to Best

“Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid,” an emotional Adele said at the time. “Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid — they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted.”

As of now, the Vegas residency has still not been rescheduled, and Saturday night’s Hyde Park gig is the only show remaining on Adele’s 2022 live itinerary. 

In This Article: Adele

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.