Adele to Host Next Week’s Episode of ‘SNL’

After nearly three-and-a-half years out of the public eye, Adele will return to the spotlight by serving as host — but not musical guest — on the October 24th episode of Saturday Night Live.

Adele announced Sunday that she will host next week’s episode, with H.E.R. making her SNL debut as musical guest:

Adele wrote of her hosting gig on Instagram, “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

The singer continued, “”Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.”

The singer has twice appeared on SNL as musical guest: First in 2008, just prior to that year’s presidential election, to perform “Chasing Pavements” and “Cold Shoulder,” and then again in 2015 to perform “Hello” and “When You Were Young.”

Adele released her 25 in 2015, and last performed live publicly in June 2017. However, in recent months, the singer has teased her return on social media.

Season 46 has so far featured hosts Chris Rock, Bill Burr and Issa Rae, with musical guests Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White and Justin Bieber. In addition to Adele’s episode, the show will air one more new show — on Halloween night — before Election Day. The host and musical guest for the October 31st episode have not yet been revealed.