Adele Extends ‘Weekends With’ Las Vegas Residency, Plans Concert Film

Adele’s Saturday night concert marked the final scheduled gig of her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency, but the singer informed the audience during the show that she’s not leaving the Colosseum at Caesars Palace just yet.

Additionally, Adele revealed that she’ll document her next series of “Weekends With” shows for an upcoming concert film.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that, so I am coming back,” Adele told the crowd. “I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m gonna film it and I’m gonna release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

Adele continued, “And then I’ll be back from the summer. Back in August until the end of fall.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a window in the Colosseum schedule suggests that Adele will be back at the venue on June 16 and 17, during which they might film the performances for the concert film.

The newspaper also reports that Adele's residency will likely extend into November 2023, as Caesars is already promoting her concerts as part of a $5 million high-roller package centered around the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix that same month.

On Sunday morning, Adele’s reps confirmed the 34 new dates for the extended residency, which will double the 34 shows the singer has already performed in Vegas. The residency will pick up June 16 and 17 and concludes, as of now, on November 3 and 4. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan page for tickets is also live ahead of the shows’ April 5 presale.

Adele’s original Las Vegas run was postponed by nearly a year, with the singer canceling those shows at the last-minute in January 2022 after deeming the concerts were “not good enough.” The Weekends With Adele residency finally hit the Strip in November 2022, and Adele performed 17 weeks of Friday/Saturday night combos until the then-last show Saturday, March 25.