Adele Is Officially Back With an ‘Easy on Me’ Teaser

Adele is officially back with a teaser for what looks to be her first single from her next album. The singer dropped the teaser on Instagram with a caption that reads “Easy on Me – October 15.”

In the accompanying black-and-white video, Adele pops a cassette while driving a car. As a piano ballad plays, she cruises down the road while several pieces of sheet music fly out the window.

The singer began teasing what looks to be her new album last Friday. A series of billboards around the world housed projections of the number “30.” It popped up in famous places, including outside the Louvre in Paris, on the Colosseum in Rome, and near the top of the Empire State Building in New York. It stands to reason the number would be the name of her next album following her tradition of naming her records after her age; she separated from her husband at 30.

A new record would mark Adele’s fourth album and first in six years, following 2015’s 25. That record followed her 2011 breakout 21, and holds the single-week U.S. album sales record. 25 also earned two Grammys: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Last October, she made a surprise return on Saturday Night Live as the host. She joked during her monologue, “I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. Like ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ and stuff like that. And there’s a couple of reasons. My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both… I’d rather just put on some wigs… have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”