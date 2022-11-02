It’s Ah-Dell Not Uh-Dell! Turns Out, We’ve Been Saying Adele’s Name Wrong All Along

It’s “ah” not “uh!” During a recent Q&A in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of her video for “I Drink Wine,” Adele clarified the pronunciation of her name and praised a fan who said it correctly on the first try.

“Love that,” Adele said after being asked about her songwriting. “She said my name perfectly!” The correct pronunciation, Adele said, is “Ah-dell” not “Uh-dell.”

Now that fans have the correct spelling of her name settled, they can practice pronouncing it before screaming it at the top of their lungs at the singer’s upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Adele talked about the residency during the Q&A, explaining why she decided to stay in Las Vegas rather than do a typical multi-city tour.

“The whole reason I chose that room was because of how small it is,” Adele said. “It’s a 4,000-capacity room compared to my last tour. I couldn’t see most of [the fans], I couldn’t see their faces.”

“100,000 people is a lot of fucking people,” Adele added. “You can’t see them. The people in the front, I can see how much they’re enjoying it… They get lost in it. The intimacy of it, and opening night.”

Adele is scheduled to begin her postponed “Weekends with Adele” shows at Caesars Palace Colosseum this month. She recently opened up on her decision to postpone the shows.

“There was just no soul in it,” Adele told Elle. “The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

“Right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas,” she added. “I wanna fucking nail it.”