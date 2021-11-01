 Adele '30' Tracklist With Chris Stapleton Collab Makes Rounds Online - Rolling Stone
Get Ready To ‘Cry Your Heart Out,’ Adele’s ‘30’ Tracklist Arrives Early With Chris Stapleton Collaboration

The 15-song list comes from the deluxe edition of the album out Nov. 19

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Adele attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The full tracklist for Adele‘s upcoming studio album 30 has started to make the rounds on social media following the Target exclusive edition of the project dropping for preorder ($11.99, here). The complete album arrives on Nov. 19 which you can find here.

Rolling Stone has confirmed the veracity of the 15-song tracklist, which features the 12 original tracks from the album in addition to three bonus tracks.

Among them is an alternate rendition of 30 lead single “Easy on Me” featuring Chris Stapleton. The updated version will mark the first official collaboration in Adele’s discography. In a recent interview with Vogue, the singer named Stapleton as the artist she would most like to collaborate with on a duet.

The album tracklist also offers some very Adele song titles, like “I Drink Wine” and “Oh My God.” A few others, like “Strangers by Nature” and “Cry Your Heart Out,” capture the theme and emotion of the album: divorce, babe, divorce.

Adele 30 Tracklist

1. Strangers by Nature
2. Easy on Me
3. Cry Your Heart Out
4. Oh My God
6. Can I Get It
7. I Drink Wine
8. All Night Parking (Interlude) (With Erroll Garner)
9. Woman Like Me
10. Hold On
11. To Be Loved
12. Love Is a Game

Bonus Tracks
13. Wild Wild West
14. Can’t Be Together
15. Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton)

