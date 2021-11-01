Get Ready To ‘Cry Your Heart Out,’ Adele’s ‘30’ Tracklist Arrives Early With Chris Stapleton Collaboration

The full tracklist for Adele‘s upcoming studio album 30 has started to make the rounds on social media following the Target exclusive edition of the project dropping for preorder ($11.99, here). The complete album arrives on Nov. 19 which you can find here.

Rolling Stone has confirmed the veracity of the 15-song tracklist, which features the 12 original tracks from the album in addition to three bonus tracks.

Among them is an alternate rendition of 30 lead single “Easy on Me” featuring Chris Stapleton. The updated version will mark the first official collaboration in Adele’s discography. In a recent interview with Vogue, the singer named Stapleton as the artist she would most like to collaborate with on a duet.

The album tracklist also offers some very Adele song titles, like “I Drink Wine” and “Oh My God.” A few others, like “Strangers by Nature” and “Cry Your Heart Out,” capture the theme and emotion of the album: divorce, babe, divorce.

Adele 30 Tracklist

1. Strangers by Nature

2. Easy on Me

3. Cry Your Heart Out

4. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (Interlude) (With Erroll Garner)

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is a Game

Bonus Tracks

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can’t Be Together

15. Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton)