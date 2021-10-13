Adele Announces Release Date for New Album ’30,’ Her ‘Ride or Die’ Companion During Turbulent Time

Adele has announced the release date for her much-anticipated new album 30, which arrives on November 19th. She shared the news via Twitter, where she also penned a heartfelt note about the circumstances surrounding the album.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually,” she wrote. “I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!”

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life,” she said. “And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.”

“It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life,” the singer continued. “When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says ‘It’s your Saturn return babes fuck it, you only live once.’ The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care!”

The first single, “Easy on Me,” which she previously previewed with what appears to be a clip from the music video, arrives this Friday. The preview followed a series of billboards and projections appeared around the world touted the number “30,” the rumored and much-anticipated follow-up to her 2015 LP 25. The “30” popped up in famous places, including outside the Louvre in Paris, on the Colosseum in Rome, and near the top of the Empire State Building in New York.