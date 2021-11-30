Adele Sets 2022 Las Vegas Residency

Adele is set to launch a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace next January.

The “Weekends With Adele” residency is scheduled to launch Jan. 21, 2022, and the singer will perform two shows each weekend through April 16, 2022. These are the first live dates Adele has announced since releasing her long-awaited fourth album, 30.

Fans can register for tickets to “Weekends With Adele” via the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program starting today, Nov. 30. The Verified Fan presale will begin Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, and only those who have received a unique code will be able to purchase tickets on a first come, first served basis. If demand for presale tickets is too high, there may not be a general on-sale date.

In a recent Rolling Stone cover story, Adele actually shot down rumors that she would be doing a Las Vegas residency in support of 30, claiming at the time that there was “fucking nothing available” anyway. While it’s unclear whether she plans to do a full tour in support of the album after “Weekends With Adele,” she also told RS at the time she wasn’t that interested in a major worldwide trek, especially as Covid concerns remain high.

“It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff,” she said. “I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get Covid, either.”

Weekends With Adele Dates

Jan. 21

Jan. 22

Jan. 28

Jan. 29

Feb. 4

Feb. 5

Feb. 11

Feb. 12

Feb. 25

Feb. 26

March 4

March 5

March 11

March 12

March 18

March 19

March 25

March 26

April 1

April 2

April 8

April 9

April 15

April 16