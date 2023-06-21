Adekunle Gold’s Upcoming Fall Tour is a ‘Tequila Ever After’ Party

Tequila Ever After, set for release this summer, will be Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold’s fifth album and first for the American legacy label Def Jam. He’s hitting the road for a 17-date North American tour to celebrate. Pre-sale begins today and will continue through the week before general sales kick off on Friday, June 23, at 10 AM local time in each market.

Adekunle Gold — whose strong tracks include “Pami” with Wizkid, Omah Lay, and DJ Tunez and “5 Star” featuring a remix with Rick Ross — has long gone by Tio Tequila on social media. He even released a short EP of three Kel-P-produced songs last month named for the alter ego. “Tio Tequila’ is a metaphor for where I’m at in life right now,” Gold said to The Fader. “I’m happy and I just want to celebrate my wins and we should all feel the same.” One of them “Party No Dey Stop” is fitting for the start of summer, a laid back soundtrack to indulgence and gratitude.

Last year, Rolling Stone named “5 Star” one of the Best Afropop Songs of 2022. He spent last summer on the road in North America as well, supporting his excellent album Catch Me If You Can.

Adekunle Gold Tequila Ever After Tour Dates

Sept. 22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Sept. 23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Sept. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Sept. 27 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sept. 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Sept. 30 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum

Oct. 1 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Oct. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Oct. 6 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Oct. 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Oct. 9 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Oct. 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Oct. 15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Oct. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Oct. 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Oct. 22 – Edmonton, ALB @ MIDWAY