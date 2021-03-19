TikTok Star Addison Rae Surprises Fans With Debut Single ‘Obsessed’

Surprise: Addison Rae is starting a music career. On Thursday night, the 20-year-old social media influencer and entrepreneur — who calls the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber close friends — dropped her first-ever single, “Obsessed,” along with an accompanying music video.

At two minutes and 14 seconds, the track is a catchy jaunt through dance-ready pop produced by Benny Blanco (Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran), Blake Slatkin (J Balvin, Juice Wrld), and Ryan McMahon (Halsey, the Chainsmokers). Lyrically, “Obsessed” is a tongue-in-cheek salute to self-love. The glossy, highly stylized, and choreography-packed music video was directed by Diane Martel (Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay). In it, Rae wears makeup from her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and representatives tell Rolling Stone that makeup artist Mary Phillips is expected to post a breakdown of her looks in the morning.

Rae is the second most-followed person on TikTok with more than 78 million followers — she has more than 100 million across all social platforms. She hosts a Spotify podcast called Mama Knows Best with her mom and vlogs on YouTube, where she has nearly five million subscribers. She will also make her theatrical debut in Miramax’s He’s All That, a remake of Nineties rom-com She’s All That, later this year.

More new music is coming soon, according to a press release. Rae is not signed to a major label and has instead decided to start off independently, she confirmed to Rolling Stone. She is currently scheduled to perform “Obsessed” for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, March 26th.