 TikTok's Addison Rae Debuts 'Obsessed' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next J Balvin Explores Potent Draw of a Toxic Relationship in New Song 'Tu Veneno'
Home Music Music News

TikTok Star Addison Rae Surprises Fans With Debut Single ‘Obsessed’

Celebrity-turned-singer will do her first late-night TV performance on Fallon next week

By

Reporter

Samantha Hissong's Most Recent Stories

View All

Surprise: Addison Rae is starting a music career. On Thursday night, the 20-year-old social media influencer and entrepreneur — who calls the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber close friends — dropped her first-ever single, “Obsessed,” along with an accompanying music video.

At two minutes and 14 seconds, the track is a catchy jaunt through dance-ready pop produced by Benny Blanco (Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran), Blake Slatkin (J Balvin, Juice Wrld), and Ryan McMahon (Halsey, the Chainsmokers). Lyrically, “Obsessed” is a tongue-in-cheek salute to self-love. The glossy, highly stylized, and choreography-packed music video was directed by Diane Martel (Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay). In it, Rae wears makeup from her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and representatives tell Rolling Stone that makeup artist Mary Phillips is expected to post a breakdown of her looks in the morning.

Rae is the second most-followed person on TikTok with more than 78 million followers — she has more than 100 million across all social platforms. She hosts a Spotify podcast called Mama Knows Best with her mom and vlogs on YouTube, where she has nearly five million subscribers. She will also make her theatrical debut in Miramax’s He’s All That, a remake of Nineties rom-com She’s All That, later this year.

More new music is coming soon, according to a press release. Rae is not signed to a major label and has instead decided to start off independently, she confirmed to Rolling Stone. She is currently scheduled to perform “Obsessed” for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, March 26th.

In This Article: Addison Rae, TikTok

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.