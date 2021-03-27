See Addison Rae Perform ‘Obsessed,’ Teach TikTok Dances on ‘Fallon’

TikTok star-turned-pop singer Addison Rae made her late-night TV debut Friday to perform her first single “Obsessed” live on The Tonight Show.

Rae, who accumulated millions of followers on TikTok thanks to her viral dance videos, presented a movement-heavy virtual performance on the episode, which also marked the first time the singer had delivered the song live.

Also during the episode, Rae taught host Jimmy Fallon some of her viral dance moves, and later discussed her social media fame and shift into pop music.

Earlier this month, in tandem with the release of “Obsessed,” Rae spoke to Rolling Stone about her slow, behind-the-scenes build toward a music career.

“Me as an artist, what I wanted to do, and what I wanted to communicate to my audience literally started with ‘Obsessed.’ Every song we’ve done after that has just felt so right. Now, when I listen to all the songs we did before, I’m like, ‘Ah, what were we doing?’ It’s a process. It takes a lot of time to figure out who you are as an artist,” Rae said.

“A lot of people assume that just because of TikTok, I get things handed to me. By doing it this way, it feels so much more organic. I want to show that this is a real passion of mine and not just something that I jumped into and got the chance to do.”