Addison Rae Re-Enters Her Pop Girl Era With Lost Album Releases

The project built out of leaks from her scrapped debut album includes her long-awaited Charli XCX collaboration "2 Die 4"
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Addison Rae arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Addison Rae arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Two years ago, Addison Rae toyed around with the idea of pop stardom. Her debut single, the glossy “Obsessed,” offered a small taste of where the influencer could take a full-fledged music career, but it was the only record she released in an official capacity. There were rumors of a potential full-length album, and plenty of leaked songs from it. Rae has referred to the project in the past as “the lost album,” and now she’s found it — or at least some of it.

AR, Rae’s newly-released EP, digs up some of the most anticipated songs she has teased with snippets and sneak peeks in the time since she made her musical debut. Among the collection of songs is “2 Die 4,” a collaboration with pop maestro Charli XCX. “She’s great. She comes with great lyric concepts. They all sound like vroom vroom lyrics,” the singer tweeted about Rae in April 2021. “It’s super cute. I think she a great popstar.”

The album also features complete versions of previously-teased songs “Nothing On (But The Radio), “I Got It Bad,” and “It Couldn’t Been U.” AR ties itself together with “Obsession,” attaching the song to an official project for the first time since its release.

“There are endless opportunities for me to showcase myself as an artist now. But like I said, I’m learning. I am by no means a professional at this. I am by no means perfect at any of this,” Rae told Rolling Stone in 2021. Speaking about her relationship with music, she added: “I was always just overly interested in it, and I didn’t know why. I knew I was a dancer, I knew I loved to dance to music, but I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with music. Going through high school and college, I always wanted to branch out and start singing and expressing that whole love for music in a different way.” 

She added: “Me as an artist, what I wanted to do, and what I wanted to communicate to my audience literally started with ‘Obsessed.’ Every song we’ve done after that has just felt so right. Now, when I listen to all the songs we did before, I’m like, ‘Ah, what were we doing?’ It’s a process. It takes a lot of time to figure out who you are as an artist.” 

