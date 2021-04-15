Courtney Love, Sean Ono Lennon, Mickey Dolenz to Play Adam Schlesinger Tribute

Courtney Love, Sean Ono Lennon, Mickey Dolenz, and more will perform an Adam Schlesinger tribute concert on May 5th.

Held virtually with performances filmed at New York City’s Bowery Electric, the show will feature musicians covering songs from the late Fountains of Wayne frontman’s catalogue. Patrick Carney, Peter Buck, James Iha, Mike Viola, Taylor Hanson, Ben Lee, Jesse Malin, Nicole Atkins, Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba, Motion City Soundtrack’s Justin Pierre, and more will appear.

Adam Schlesinger, A Music Celebration, Virtual Show was organized by his bandmate Jody Porter, who is also set to perform. “This is a proper musical send-off for my soul brother,” he said, “with a bunch of talented and groovy guests that would make Adam wince.”

The show will stream at 8 p.m. ET; proceeds from the tickets will be donated to MusiCares and the Bowery Electric.

Following his death last year from complications related to Covid-19, several paid tribute to the songwriter. That Thing You Do‘s the Wonders reunited for the first time in 24 years to raise money for Covid-19 relief, while Sarah Silverman and Charly Bliss contributed to the compilation Saving for a Custom Van.

“One thing about Adam, he thought that expressing feelings was not very cool, but behind that, he was extremely sensitive and highly romantic,” Dominique Durand told Rolling Stone. “He was very free, as a person. He chose his life in a way that was free of compromise and boredom. Sometimes that made it difficult for people who worked with him. But it’s also why we loved him so much.”