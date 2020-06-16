Rachel Bloom, Sarah Silverman, Charly Bliss Cover Adam Schlesinger Songs on New Tribute Comp

Rachel Bloom, Sarah Silverman and Charly Bliss have all contributed songs to a new tribute album to late songwriter Adam Schlesinger, Saving for a Custom Van, out Tuesday, June 16th, on Bandcamp via Father/Daughter Records and Wax Nine.

The extensive 31-song compilation boasts an array of artists covering songs Schlesinger wrote with his bands Fountains of Wayne and Ivy, as well as material he penned for TV shows and films like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, That Thing You Do and Music and Lyrics. The compilation’s lead single is Letters to Cleo singer Kay Hanley’s take on Fountains of Wayne’s 1996 debut single, “Radiation Vibe.”

Saving for a Custom Van features Bloom — the co-creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — putting a jazzy spin on “Stacy’s Mom,” while Charly Bliss cover “Pretend to Be Nice,” a song Schlesinger wrote for the 2001 film Josie and the Pussycats. Silverman, who worked with Schlesinger before his death on the upcoming musical The Bedwetter, partnered with songwriter Ben Lee for a take on “Way Back Into Love,” which Schlesinger wrote for the 2007 film Music and Lyrics.

Other artists and selections from the tracklist include Jeff Rosenstock covering “Please Don’t Rock Me Tonight,” Speedy Ortiz’s Sad13 covering “A Fine Day for a Parade,” Ted Leo covering Ivy’s “Everyday,” Nada Surf covering “Sick Day,” Motion City Soundtrack covering “Dip in the Ocean” and Vivian Girls’ Ali Koehler covering “Hackensack.”

Schlesinger died April 1st from complications related to COVID-19. All proceeds from Saving for a Custom Van will be donated to the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is helping those in the music industry and community affected most by the coronavirus pandemic.

Saving for a Custom Van Tracklist

1. Apex Manor – “Utopia Parkway”

2. Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood – “Undertow”

3. Jeff Rosenstock – “Please Don’t Rock Me Tonight”

4. Kay Hanley – “Radiation Vibe”

5. Ben Lee and Sarah Silverman – “Way Back Into Love”

6. Remember Sports – “Just the Girl”

7. Rachel Bloom – “Stacy’s Mom”

8. Christian Lee Hutson – “Red Dragon Tattoo”

9. Sad13 – “A Fine Day for a Parade”

10. Jack Dolgen – “What’ll It Be”

11. Motion City Soundtrack – “A Dip in the Ocean”

12. Field Mouse – “Valley Winter Song”

13. Cheekface – “That Thing You Do”

14. Lucy Stone – “I’ve Got a Flair”

15. Nada Surf – “Sick Day”

16. Jody Porter – “Four in the Morning”

17. Suzy Shinn and Charlie Brand – “All Kinds of Time”

18. Ted Leo – “Everyday”

19. Potty Mouth – “I’ve Got A Feeling”

20. Cocktails – “Sink to the Bottom”

21. Bree McKenna – “Our Twisted Fate”

22. Ethan Eubanks – “Troubled Times”

23. Ali Koehler – “Hackensack”

24. Charly Bliss – “Pretend to Be Nice”

25. Julian Velard and Alex Dezen – “Michael and Heather at the Baggage Claim”

26. HUNNY – “Tess Don’t Tell”

27. Mikey Erg – “Hey Julie”

28. Off Book and the Family Band – “Come On”

29. Prince Daddy and the Hyena and Just Friends – “Mexican Wine”

30. Lisa Prank – “Little Red Light”

31. Joshua Stoddard – “Survival Car”