That Thing He Did: Hear a Podcast Tribute to Adam Schlesinger

Adam Schlesinger, who died at age 52 last week from complications of Covid-19, was taken from his family, friends, and fans way too soon. But no one could accuse him of not doing the best to use all the time he had, from his bands Fountains of Wayne and Ivy (not to mention the supergroup Tinted Windows) to his production work with the Monkees to his extensive TV and film songwriting, which stretched from “That Thing You Do” to Music and Lyrics to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. In the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Alan Sepinwall and Rob Sheffield join Brian Hiatt to pay tribute to a one-of-a-kind talent.

To hear the entire discussion, press play below

