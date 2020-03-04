 Adam Sandler to Receive 2020 ASCAP Founders Award - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Adam Sandler to Receive 2020 ASCAP Founders Award Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Adam Sandler to Receive 2020 ASCAP Founders Award

Actor, comedian and musician will be honored at the Pop Music Awards in April

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adam Sandler ASCAP Founders Award

Adam Sandler will be the 2020 recipient of the ASCAP Founders Award, held at the Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 28th.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Following his win for Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards, Adam Sandler will be the recipient of the 2020 ASCAP Founders Award. The actor, comedian and musician will be honored at the 37th annual Pop Music Awards, held on April 28th in Los Angeles.

ASCAP — the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers — acknowledged Sandler classics such as “The Chanukah Song,” “The Thanksgiving Song,” “Lunchlady Land” and “Red Hooded Sweatshirt” as additions to the musical comedy canon.

The invitation-only event previously gave the Founders Award to Paul McCartney, Patti Smith, Tom Petty, Stevie Wonder, Carly Simon, Dr. Dre, Notorious B.I.G., Jeff Lynne, Heart, Annie Lennox and others.

“Adam is a giant of comedy, and so many of his most hilarious onscreen moments are based in music and song,” President and Chairman of the Board Paul Williams said in a statement.

“From ‘Opera Man’ to ‘The Chanukah Song’ to ‘Grow Old With You,’ Adam’s genius ability to seamlessly blend comedy and music helps us all appreciate the wonders and absurdities of life and love. ASCAP is honored to recognize Adam Sandler for his singular contributions to the comedy music canon.”

Sandler recently portrayed an opal-obsessed New York City jeweler in Uncut Gems; he was snubbed at the 2020 Academy Awards.

“Tonight, as I look around this room, I realize the Independent Spirit Awards are the ‘Best Personality’ awards of Hollywood,” he said in his hilarious acceptance speech at the previous awards show. “So when those feather-haired douchebag motherfuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night, their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever!”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.