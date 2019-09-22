Former AEG Exec Adam Lublin Charged With Second Sexual Abuse

A former touring executive for industry juggernaut AEG and hip-hop manager was charged with a second count of sexual abuse and burglary, one week after he was arraigned on a separate sexual abuse accusation.

An NYPD rep confirmed to Rolling Stone that Adam Lublin was arrested and charged on Friday for the separate incident. “A 23-year-old female victim stated to police that the suspect entered her apartment and sexually assaulted her,” the rep wrote.

Lublin was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday on a second-degree charge of burglary and a second-degree charge of burglary as a sexually motivated felony. “On September 8th, the complaining witness awoke to find a man in her bed touching her breasts and put her hand on his groin,” The D.A.’s office told the judge, according to a court transcript. “She confronted the defendant and he left the apartment and she locked the door.”

The latest charges stem from an incident that occurred one week before Lublin allegedly assaulted the victim’s roommate, a case that led to his original arrest. In that case, as first reported by the New York Post, the unnamed 23-year-old victim claimed that she “awoke at around 5:00 a.m. to a white man with dark hair, heavy set, leaning over her bed and touching her vagina,” according to court transcripts. She later identified the man as Lublin.

Police arrested Lublin the day after the alleged second assault. “[Police officers] also saw the defendant throw an object into a trash can on the street corner. When they looked into the trash can, it was a cup full of panties and a straw that had a flamingo print on it,” the D.A.’s office told a judge on Monday. “The victim happened to be in the area a short time after and looked in the trash can and said that those were her underwear as well as the straw that was taken from her apartment.”

“One of the backbones in our legal system is the presumption of innocence,” Lublin’s attorney, Scott Leemon, said in a statement following Lublin’s arrest. “That important presumption is deep-rooted in our history and was created to stop others from jumping to conclusions. Today, Adam will rely on that presumption of innocence.”

When reached for comment on the new charges, Leemon told Rolling Stone, “There is nothing new here. These were the same allegations that were mentioned in court Monday. Not a surprise at all.”

Lublin worked as a Senior Vice President of Talent and Touring, per Pollstar, before leaving the company in 2017. He has held a variety of positions since then, most notably as a consultant for First Access Entertainment – the company said they have terminated all dealings with Lublin following his arrest – and as manager of rappers Kodak Black, Smokepurpp and Young Thug.

A rep for Smokepurpp confirmed to Rolling Stone that Lublin no longer managed the rapper. Young Thug and Lublin parted ways earlier this year. A rep for Young Thug declined to comment. Reps for AEG and Kodak Black did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Lublin himself said he was “broken” after the arrest, claiming he had a substance abuse problem that requires treatment. “I’ve known I’ve needed to go [to rehab] for a while and I just haven’t,” he told Billboard earlier this week. “Now it’s not even a choice. I must go.

“It’s been very hard for my family,” he added. “My closest friends have asked me, ‘What can we do to help, man?’ and I don’t even want to talk to people because I feel so fucked up. I’m just trying not to completely break because I’m already there.”

In court on Friday, Leemon reiterated to the judge that Lublin would be starting a 30-day rehab program on Tuesday.

Lublin was released on the new charges on $100,000 bond.