Former AEG Exec Adam Lublin Indicted on Third Sexual Abuse Charge

Adam Lublin, the former executive for touring behemoth AEG and onetime manager of Young Thug and Kodak Black, was indicted on Monday on a third count of first-degree sexual abuse stemming from an alleged 2015 sexual assault on an unnamed AEG co-worker.

“With respect to the November 22nd, 2015 incident, the defendant sexually assaulted a sleeping coworker,” the Manhattan District Attorney’s office alleged on Monday in a bail application document. “When she awoke to the defendant’s non-consensual touching, the Complaining Witness confronted the defendant immediately, waking up her friend who was sleeping in the room with her. She immediately reported what the defendant did to that friend and told others in the days that followed. The incident was also investigated by HR.”

“The complaining witness woke up when she felt the defendant’s fingers inside her vagina,” Assistant DA Ryan Hayward said, according to the New York Post. In September, it was reported that Lublin was forced to resign at AEG due to “inappropriate behavior toward a female colleague,” per Billboard, though no specific actions were reported.

Lublin pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Lublin’s indictment on the new charge comes after the former executive was arrested in September after allegedly assaulting two roommates on separate occasions. Lublin allegedly snuck into a neighbor’s apartment in the building where they both lived, groping her while she slept, then stealing her underwear and a straw with a flamingo print on it. The next day, police spotted Lublin near the building, throwing away a cup with a pink straw stuffed with panties that the victim later identified as hers.

Following his initial arrest, Lublin’s lawyer, Scott Leemon, released a statement saying, “One of the backbones in our legal system is the presumption of innocence. That important presumption is deep-rooted in our history and was created to stop others from jumping to conclusions. Today, Adam will rely on that presumption of innocence.” Leemon referred Rolling Stone to the same comment when reached for comment on Monday following the new charge.

After his initial arrest, Lublin was released on $175,000 bond, but was picked up again just a few days later after the first victim’s roommate also accused Lublin of assaulting her. According to a court transcript from Lublin’s second arraignment, the district attorney’s office told the judge that the victim “awoke to find a man in her bed touching her breasts and put her hand on his groin.”

In Monday’s bail application document related to the first two alleged assaults, the D.A.’s office noted that “a forensic search of the defendant’s phone showed that the defendant searched for both Complaining Witnesses — strangers to him — by name, the defendant searched for pornography and erotica depicting unconscious women being sexually touched, and in fact the defendant took photographs while inside the Complaining Witnesses’ apartment on two separate occasions.”

After the second arrest, Lublin was charged with a second count of sexual abuse, as well as a second-degree charge of burglary and a second-degree charge of burglary as a sexually motivated felony.

Lublin faces up to 37 years in prison if convicted on all charges.