Former AEG Exec Adam Lublin Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Four Women

Lublin pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary as a sexually motivated felony and two counts of sexual abuse

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

adam lublin former aeg executive sexual assault sentence

Adam Lublin in 2016.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Adam Lublin, a former executive at the live music behemoth AEG, was sentenced to four years in prison Monday, Nov. 15, for sexually assaulting four women. 

Back in August, Lublin — who also once served as the manager for Young Thug and Kodak Black — pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary as a sexually motivated felony and two counts of sexual abuse. Following his prison stint, Lublin will spend five years in post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors had been seeking a 10-year prison sentence for Lublin, and during Monday’s hearing some his victims criticized the shortened term he received, per The New York Post. 

“Honestly, I don’t think four years is nearly enough,” one woman said. “I don’t think that’s fair. I think you could have done better.” Another victim said Lublin “deserves to be away for much longer than four years.”

When asked if he’d like to speak, Lublin told the court, “I’m really sorry. I’m truly sorry.”

In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, Lublin’s lawyer, Scott Leemon, said, “I’d like to thank Justice [Laura] Ward for all the hard work that was put into these cases. The sentence was fair and just under the circumstances. As Adam said, he is truly sorry for the harm he inflicted.”

A representative for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Lublin was first arrested back in Sept. 2019 after he assaulted two roommates on separate occasions that month. Lublin allegedly snuck into a neighbor’s apartment in the building where they both lived, groped the woman while she slept, then stole her underwear. While Lublin was released on bond after his initial arrest, he was picked up again a few days later after the first victim’s roommate also accused him of assault, saying she “awoke to find a man in her bed touching her breasts and put her hand on his groin.” 

Two months later, in Nov. 2019, Lublin was indicted on a third count of first-degree sexual abuse stemming from an alleged 2015 sexual assault on an AEG co-worker, who also claimed Lublin had sexually assaulted her while she slept. Lublin was charged with the sexual assault of a fourth unconscious woman later that month, with prosecutors saying Lublin had five videos on his iCloud account that showed a woman’s genitals and Lublin molesting her. 

