RS Daily News: Adam Levine on Super Bowl Halftime; New ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff, Ariana and 2 Chainz

By

In our daily news show, Rolling Stone’s Charles Holmes checks in on a few of the headlines everyone is discussing. For today’s episode, watch the video to get a quick take on:

  1. Adam Levine addresses Super Bowl Halftime controversy
  2. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham featured in Fast & Furious spinoff trailer, Hobbs & Shaw
  3. Ariana Grande collaborates with 2 Chainz on “7 Rings Remix”
  4. Soulja Boy signs new record deal after weeks of trolling
  5. Song of the Day: Marshmello x Roddy Ricch, “Project Dreams”

Tune in each day for a new episode.

