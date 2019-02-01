RS Daily News: Adam Levine on Super Bowl Halftime; New ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff, Ariana and 2 Chainz

In our daily news show, Rolling Stone’s Charles Holmes checks in on a few of the headlines everyone is discussing. For today’s episode, watch the video to get a quick take on:

Adam Levine addresses Super Bowl Halftime controversy Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham featured in Fast & Furious spinoff trailer, Hobbs & Shaw Ariana Grande collaborates with 2 Chainz on “7 Rings Remix” Soulja Boy signs new record deal after weeks of trolling Song of the Day: Marshmello x Roddy Ricch, “Project Dreams”

