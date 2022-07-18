Adam Lambert Offers Refuge From ‘The Witch Hunt’ With Las Vegas Halloween Concert Series

The Salem witch trials could have ended very differently if only the accused sorceresses had Adam Lambert to hide them away. Better late than never, the powerhouse singer is offering refuge during “The Witch Hunt,” a three-night limited concert series scheduled for Halloween weekend at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

“Halloween is my favorite time of the year and I am thrilled to celebrate it with a dark-sided trip into my repertoire,” Lambert shared in a statement. “Join our coven and seek shelter from The Witch Hunt!”

“The Witch Hunt” kicks off on Oct. 26 with additional shows on Oct. 28 and 29. General ticket sales begin on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. PDT via Ticketmaster. For an artist whose default setting is glammed-out camp, the slate of Halloween shows offers an opportunity for Lambert to lean even further into his usual theatrics.

The series marks Lambert’s latest solo stint as he wraps up the extensive Rhapsody world tour as the lead vocalist in Queen, set to conclude on July 25. He’s also been working on a forthcoming musical and its accompanying concept album, a sort of rock opera set in the Seventies.

“It’s about a real-life person who’s a bit obscure,” Lambert told Attitude. “Writing music for someone else’s story has been really interesting. It takes place in the 70s. I love that era. I’ll be putting out an album, linked to the musical. A concept album, where I’m performing it.”