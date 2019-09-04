Watch Adam Lambert Strut His Stuff in Glam-Filled ‘Superpower’ Video

Adam Lambert has returned with another disco-infused track “Superpower,” accompanied by an equally glammed-out video. The song features on Velvet: Side A, the first half of Lambert’s fourth album, out September 27th.

The Millicent Hailes-directed video sees Lambert and his dancer friends strutting their stuff, driving vintage cars and snatching their own wigs. Lambert is a velvet-wearing superhero, handing out ice cream and generally doing all sorts of heroic acts – with a lot of funk and flair thrown in, of course.

Lambert previously released the singles “New Eyes” and “Comin in Hot,” as well as the Velvet track “Feel Something” following his performance with Queen at the 2019 Oscars ceremony. Lambert and Queen are currently on a joint world tour, with North American stadium shows planned for 2020; they will headline the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park on September 28th. Lambert is also set to perform at an Avicii tribute concert on December 5th in Stockholm, Sweden.