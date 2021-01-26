Adam Lambert to Host Pride Live’s Stonewall Day 2021

Pride Live has announced its fourth annual Stonewall Day, a global campaign to elevate awareness and support the legacy of the Stonewall riots and LGBTQ+ activism. Adam Lambert, on behalf of his Feel Something Foundation, will host a virtual Stonewall Day 2021 celebration on Sunday, June 6th, where he will curate a diverse group of musical performances and presentations (full line-up to be announced).

“Given the success and impact Stonewall Day has achieved since its inception, we are thrilled to welcome Adam to support our global effort on behalf of the Stonewall legacy,” president of the Pride Live board of directors Dr. Yvette C. Burton said. “His activism and passion define that legacy, and we are proud to have Adam and the Feel Something Foundation as our partners in good.”

Lambert added: “I am so excited to have the Feel Something Foundation partner with Pride Live’s Stonewall Day. Together we will not only advance the legacy of the Stonewall Rebellion, but we will also support LGBTQ+ organizations and issues that continue to disproportionately affect the LGBTQ+ community.”

Additionally, Lambert will host two 20-minute livestreams, both titled Stonewall Day Unplugged, on February 18th and April 22nd, where he will discuss the Stonewall legacy with special guests.

The line-up for Stonewall Day 2020 included President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, Taylor Swift, former President Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres, and dozens of other presenters.