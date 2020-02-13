Adam Lambert to Open GLAAD Media Awards in New York

Adam Lambert will perform at the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York. Honoring media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues, the event takes place on March 19th at Hilton Midtown in New York.

Lambert, who released Velvet on March 20th, will open the ceremony. This year, he is nominated for Outstanding Music Artist for 2019’s Velvet: Side A EP. The singer has been previously nominated in the category twice, ultimately winning the award in 2013.

Last month, Lambert launched non-profit organization Feel Something Foundation, whose mission is “to support LGBTQ+ organizations that are moving the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds.” Ben Platt, the star of Netflix’s The Politician, is also slated to perform at the event.

Hosted by Lilly Singh, the night will honor actress, producer and activist Judith Light with the Excellence in Media Award and screenwriter, producer and director Ryan Murphy will receive the Vito Russo Award. Special guests include The Daily Show With Trevor Noah‘s Jaboukie Young-White, the cast of Pose and Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire.

Last month, GLAAD announced the nominees for the 31st GLAAD Media Awards, which include more than 175 nominees in 30 categories. Netflix received the most nominations of any network, with 15 nominations.

In addition to Lambert, Lil Nas X, Tegan and Sara and Young M.A. are among the artists nominated In the Outstanding Music Artist category. On April 16th at the GLAAD Media Awards event in Los Angeles, California, Taylor Swift and Janet Mock are among the honorees. Swift will be presented with the Vanguard Award and Mock will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.