Adam Lambert Launches ‘High Drama’ Album With New Spin on Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’

Adam Lambert lives for spectacle. He’s the person at karaoke who sheepishly pretends they don’t want to take the mic, only to turn the room into an American Idol-esque set. Now, he’s created an album that captures that exact feeling – High Drama.

The first single from the album, which arrives in full on Feb. 24, reimagines the classic Duran Duran single “Ordinary World,” stripping it down to a simple piano melody backed by dramatic strings. He will perform the track later tonight during the season 22 finale of the Voice.

Across the 11-track project, Lambert repurposes hits and deep cuts from genre-spanning artists. The record will open with Lambert’s take on Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero” and will journey through Sia’s “Chandelier,” Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast,” Kings of Leon’s “Sex on Fire,” and more before closing out with Noel Coward’s “Mad About the Boy.”

The closing track actually arrived in October when Lambert was tapped to contribute to the soundtrack for the documentary Mad About The Boy — The Noel Coward Story, out in 2023.

“The idea came up to do an album of covers, and I haven’t done that before,” Lambert told Yahoo Entertainment in an interview. “I’ve done that on Idol, obviously – and Queen is essentially sort of a covers situation, even though I’m in the band. It was like a real nice challenge to go, ‘OK, let’s find songs’ – some are obscure, some are new, some are really well-known – ‘that we think are cool, and flip them and make them sound entirely different if we can.’”

High Drama Tracklist

Holding Out for a Hero

Chandelier

Ordinary World

Getting Older

I Can’t Stand the Rain

West Coast

Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?

Sex on Fire

My Attic

I’m a Man

Mad About The Boy