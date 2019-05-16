See Adam Lambert Take a Sultry Seventies-Styled Trip in ‘New Eyes’ Video

Adam Lambert mines a retro Seventies vibe in his new video for “New Eyes.” The song will appear on his forthcoming fourth album Velvet, which doesn’t have a release date yet but will be available through independent label Empire.

In the new Miles & AJ-directed clip, Lambert hangs out and performs in a club, while a number of stories unfold that are fueled by trippy, mysterious green glowing potions. A couple becomes intoxicated by an amorous perfume that leads to a passionate kiss, another drops a neon-lit tablet onto their tongue and a glowing vinyl record also seems to wield mystical powers, all of which seem to open them to new possibilities.

Lambert’s sultry vocals reach falsetto heights as he sings about being taken by the romantic spell of someone’s mysterious gaze and the chemistry between them. “I really wasn’t seeing all the things I should see/Damn, I was getting jaded ’til the day you looked at me,” he croons. “You got those new eyes, honey/Virgin-like blue skies sunny/Everything that you try/Everything gets you high, baby.” The video ends with a teaser that the story is “to be continued.”

“I wanted my first single to reflect my current state of mind and to bring listeners into a romantic, earthy vibe,” the singer said in a statement. “‘New Eyes’ is a love letter to innocence and to finding new passions.”

Lambert, Paris Carney and Jamie Sierota wrote the Sierota-produced “New Eyes,” which follows the release of Velvet track “Feel Something.“