Adam Lambert Announces Livestream Performances From Roxy Theatre

Adam Lambert has announced a pair of livestream performances on January 29th, airing from the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.

Presented by NoCap, Adam Lambert Live will feature live renditions from Lambert’s latest album Velvet along with a selection of the singer’s older hits.

Two live performances will be streamed worldwide at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET and at 7:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now and are available to purchase at https://nocap.show/adamlambert, where fans can also order exclusive show merchandise.

“I’m so excited to be putting on a show for my fans worldwide,” Lambert said in a statement. “Live performance has always and will always be at the heart of what I do, so I’m so happy we’ve found a way for it to persist safely in place of my canceled Las Vegas residency and European tour. The show will be a real celebration, with new songs from Velvet plus plenty of our older favorites, and some brand-new surprises. I look forward to the party we all deserve from wherever in the world you may be!”

Lambert released Velvet, his fourth studio album, in March 2020. Before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down live music, Lambert was scheduled to host a five-date Las Vegas residency this past spring, followed by a European tour in the fall. He was also scheduled to continue performing with Queen on the Rhapsody Tour, but dates for those shows have been postponed to later in 2021.