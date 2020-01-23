Adam Lambert Launches Non-Profit to Support LGBTQ+ Organizations

Adam Lambert has announced the formation of the new Feel Something Foundation. The non-profit organization’s mission is ” to support LGBTQ+ organizations that are moving the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

The foundation shares its name with the first solo track Lambert had released in 2019, “Feel Something.” “This was written about me climbing out of the low period, defying my disillusionment, owning my needs and opening my heart,” he wrote of the song at the time.

Feel Something Foundation will work with charities whose impact centers on important areas affecting the LGBTQ+ community, such as education and the arts, homelessness, suicide prevention and mental health. The Foundation also seeks to “abolish ‘coming out’ as a term used to define someone simply for being themselves,” it said in a statement.

Feel Something Foundation plans to hold fundraisers in the near future, beginning with an online auction featuring Lambert’s clothing in the coming weeks. The Foundation will also launch awareness campaigns, events and other initiatives that will support and empower LGBTQ+ communities.

Next month, Adam Lambert will perform with Queen alongside Alice Cooper, k.d. lang, Olivia Newton-John and other artists at Fire Fight Australia in Sydney, which will raise funds for bushfire relief in Australia. The event takes place at ANZ Stadium on February 16th.