Adam Lambert to Headline, Curate Pride Live’s Stonewall Day Concert

Adam Lambert will headline and curate a three-day festival centered around Pride Live’s fourth annual Stonewall Day celebration to elevate awareness and boost the legacy of the Stonewall riots and LGBTQ+ activism.

Lambert was announced as the host of Stonewall Day 2021 back in January, although, at the time, the event was scheduled to take place virtually. It will now be a three-day, in-person concert, taking place June 4th through 6th — the 6th being Stonewall Day — at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Per a release, the concert will follow all Los Angeles County health and safety protocols regarding Covid-19.

Along with Lambert, the concert will feature performances from Kim Petras, Angel Bonilla, Chely Wright, Keiynan Lonsdale, Sam Sparro, Vincint featuring Parson James, Qveen Herby and Ty Sutherland, and Zhavia Ward. There will also be feature appearances and remarks from Whoopi Goldberg, George Takai, Yungblud, Blossom C. Brown, Conchita Wurst, David Dawson, Imara Jones, Jordan Hull, and more.

“I wanted to curate an event for Stonewall Day that was about queer performers, centered around the community,” Lambert said in a statement. “I am also very proud to bring Stonewall Day to Los Angeles, as we all carry the Stonewall legacy in our hearts, no matter where we are in the world.”

Tickets for the three-day show are available now via Ticketmaster. The concert will also stream live each day from 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT to 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT on Twitch.