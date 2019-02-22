Hear Adam Lambert’s Achingly Yearning New Song ‘Feel Something’

Adam Lambert has released new song “Feel Something.” It’s the singer’s first new solo track since he unveiled 2017’s “Two Fux.” Lambert said it’s slated for his upcoming album and serves as a preview of what’s to come.

Written by Lambert, Benedict Cork and Josh Cumbee, the achingly yearning ballad showcases Lambert’s acrobatic vocal range. “I’ve been leaving my heart in all the wrong places,” he sings. “Took it back way too soon when I should’ve been patient.” Later, he confesses on the chorus, where a backing chorus buoys the sentiment, “I don’t need to feel love, I just want to feel something/If it’s never enough, at least it’s better than nothing/After everyone I’ve lost and ever kiss I wasted/I don’t, I don’t need to feel love, just want to feel something.”

“This was written about me climbing out of the low period, defying my disillusionment, owning my needs and opening my heart,” he wrote of the song in a post he shared on social media before the tune’s release, adding that he had been feeling empty and numb when it came to life as a bachelor and also frustrated in his career. Eventually, his circumstances led to him realizing, “I don’t need to feel love, I just need to feel something.”

“This song is the emotional starting point of my new album,” he said.

Lambert, who will perform with Queen at the Oscars on Sunday, opened up about “the dark period” he had been going through in the post, which had stunted his creativity. He began by thanking fans for their support.

“You’ve pushed me to keep going even when I felt discouraged. I love making and performing music, but there have been many times where I’ve had to compromise on my artistic vision, with executives making decisions based on money and not art,” he wrote. “Don’t get me wrong. I’m VERY proud of my body of work.

“But I’m coming out of a dark period of second guessing my own artistry and having my mental health suffer because of it,” he continued. “I started asking myself, ‘Is all this hustle really worth it?’ I put all my focus on work and started to feel detached in my personal life. My self worth was suffering. I was lonely and becoming depressed.”

However, he credited touring with Queen (they will hit the road again in June), collaborating with them creatively and also receiving additional support from professionals, colleagues, friends and family in helping him get through.

He added that he had begun his latest writing process on his own before recruiting fellow writers and artists. “I wanted to make the music I wanted to make,” he said, noting that he is making a fresh start with a new label.

He also gave some insight into what to expect of the material on his new album. “The tracks will chronicle the journey of taking responsibility for my own happiness and strength, and searching for intimacy,” he concluded. “Since writing this song, I’ve found the joy I was missing and I’m back in my power. I can’t wait for you to hear more!”