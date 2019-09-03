Adam Lambert, David Guetta, Rita Ora to Perform at Avicii Tribute Concert

Adam Lambert, Rita Ora, Aloe Blacc and David Guetta are among the artists tapped for the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness in honor of Avicii, who died last year. The event, set for December 5th at Friends Arena in Stockholm, will feature 19 of the original singers on his biggest songs, as well as DJ sets from his friends.

The concert, produced by The Tim Bergling Foundation, will open with DJ sets from Guetta, Kygo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Laidback Luke and Nicky Romero, followed by the singers performing Avicii’s songs with a 30-piece live band over the course of two hours. Other confirmed artists on the bill include Alex Ebert, Audra Mae, Joe Janiak and Blondfire. More artists are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Tim had plans for his music to be performed together with a large live band, and now we are realizing his dream and giving fans a chance to experience his music in this unique way,” Klas Bergling, Avicii’s father, said in a statement.

He added, “We are grateful that his friends, producers, artists and colleagues are coming to Stockholm to help. They have all expressed a sincere interest and desire to engage in efforts to stem the tide of mental illness and lend their support to our work with the Tim Bergling Foundation. We are very much looking forward to this evening, which will be a starting point for the foundation’s work going forward… We want this concert to help put the topic on the agenda and pay attention to the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide. Policies and tools are needed to detect the risks and prevent suicide, especially among young people.”

All net profits from the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness will go to supporting organizations that address mental health needs and suicide prevention. Tickets go on sale September 5th at 10:00 a.m. CET. More information can be found here.

Avicii, born Tim Bergling, died on April 20, 2018. The musician was found dead in his hotel room in Oman of an apparent suicide. His family launched The Tim Bergling Foundation earlier this year, with a mission to “focus on supporting people and organizations that work in prevention in the areas of health and suicide.” The foundation will also focus on “climate, development assistance, threatened nature and endangered species.”