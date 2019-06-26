Adam Lambert Hits Up Steamy Nightclub in ‘Comin in Hot’ Video

On Wednesday Adam Lambert released the video for “Comin in Hot,” the third single from his forthcoming album Velvet and the second visual installment of a short film in support of the record, after “New Eyes.”

The clip follows Lambert as he hits up a steamy retro night club, populated by ball performers, casanovas and drag queens. The video also stars trans activist and mother of the Yves Saint Laurent ball house, Miss Shalae, as “The Goddess,” who casts love spells and potions on the bar’s patrons.

Lambert previously released the Velvet track “Feel Something” following his performance with Queen at the 2019 Oscars ceremony. (He also returned to American Idol last month to perform “Bohemian Rhapsody.”) This summer, Lambert and Queen will embark on a joint world tour, with North American stadium shows planned for 2020. Lambert will also voice a character in the upcoming animated-live action film Playmobil: The Movie, out August 7th.