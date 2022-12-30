fbpixel
Adam Lambert is ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ on Glam-Rock Bonnie Tyler Cover

Track will appear alongside previously released covers "Ordinary World" and "Mad About the Boy" on upcoming album High Drama
Adam Lambert Courtesy of Full Coverage Communications

Bonnie Tyler’s classic 1984 single “Holding Out for a Hero” has received a glam-rock revival courtesy of Adam Lambert, who recorded his own reimagined rendition of the track for his upcoming studio album High Drama, out Feb. 24.

Produced by Andrew Wells, Lambert’s “Holding Out for a Hero” features the electric rock approach he normally takes while on tour as the current frontman of Queen: guitar-heavy and arena-ready.

Tyler is the latest artist to be covered for High Drama, the new single arriving on the heels of a stripped-back rendition of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World” and a previously released version of Noel Coward’s “Mad About the Boy.”

Over the course of the album’s 11-song tracklist, Lambert will try on hits from Billie Eilish, Sia, Lana Del Rey, Kings of Leon, and more.

“It’s a fun challenge to figure out a way of doing a 180 with a song,” Lambert explained in a statement. “This album is a foray into my world. Over the past decade, I’ve explored a few different areas and sounds and energies.”

He added: “I feel like part of this new chapter in my career is me being really clear on who I am, and what I am, and what I’m not. I think that’s all coming out in these tracks.”

