Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard Join Sparks on Melodramatic ‘We Love Each Other So Much’

Song comes from Sparks’ upcoming film ‘Annette,’ which will premiere at Cannes next month

Sparks, the long-running electro-pop duo featuring brothers Russell and Ron Mael, have released another duet between Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard from their upcoming film, Annette. “We Love Each Other So Much” straddles the line between Eurodisco and the melodrama of a Phantom of the Opera outtake, as Driver sings about “scoffing at logic” and Cotillard describes their union as “counterintuitive.” As with many Sparks songs, it builds from there.

The song follows the release of “So May We Start,” another song with Driver and Cotillard, that features in Annette, which will premiere at Cannes on July 6th. The Maels wrote the musical, which was directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors, Boy Meets Girl), about a standup comic (Driver) and an opera singer (Cotillard) who discover their two-year-old daughter has special talents. Originally they had planned it as an album but Carax encouraged them to turn it into a film. The Maels both appear in the film alongside actor Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins, Wolowitz on The Big Bang Theory) who plays a character credited as “The Conductor.”

“The characters live and breathe through the sensibility, tone, and lyrics of the music,” the Maels said in a statement. “In Annette, we set out to have virtually all the dialogue sung. It was a huge challenge, but one we are extremely proud of.”

The siblings were recently the subject of a documentary, The Sparks Brothers, helmed by Baby Driver director Edgar Wright. “It was easier to make the movie than to keep explaining why they’re such a great band,” Wright told Rolling Stone about why he made the picture.

