Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard Star in Trailer for Cannes Opener ‘Annette’

Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Helberg star in Annette, a musical romance featuring an original soundtrack by Sparks and directed by French filmmaker Leos Carax (Holy Motors) in his English-language debut. The movie received its first trailer on Monday when it was announced that it will open the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Set in contemporary Los Angeles, Annette tells the story of Henry (Driver), a stand-up comedian, and Ann (Cotillard), an internationally renowned singer. When the couple welcomes the birth of their first daughter, they discover that the girl has a destiny ahead of her that will change their lives. The trailer doesn’t give away many plot details beyond that, instead revealing some of the surreal and strange imagery that’s in store from the film. Coyotes, expressionist lighting, a storm at sea, Driver dancing around in a bathrobe onstage — anyone who’s seen Holy Motors can attest to Carax’s unconventional style, and Annette looks to be in the same wheelhouse.

Along with creating the music for the film, Sparks also conceived of Annette‘s original story and wrote the script. In fact, Annette was originally intended to be a new Sparks album before coming into contact with Carax. (Carax has been trying to make the film since at least 2016 when he announced the initial casting of Driver along with Rooney Mara and Rihanna.) Music producer Marius de Vries (La La LandBohemian RhapsodyMoulin Rouge) serves as executive music producer on Annette.

