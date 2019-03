Adam Ant to Showcase 1982 LP ‘Friend or Foe’ on U.S. Tour

Adam Ant will deliver a full album performance of his 1982 LP Friend or Foe on a North American trek this fall.

The month-long, 18-date trek begins September 4th in Milwaukee and concludes October 1st in Miami. At each stop, Ant will run through Friend or Foe – his most successful solo LP thanks to the singles “Goody Two Shoes,” “Desperate But Not Serious” and the title track – in its entirety.

Check out Ant’s site for more ticket information.

Friend or Foe US tour 2019 pic.twitter.com/30zlnPkIQt — Adam Ant (@adamaofficial) March 18, 2019

Adam Ant Tour Dates

September 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

September 6 – St. Louis MO @ The Pageant

September 7 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

September 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

September 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

September 13 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

September 14 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Auditorium

September 15 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

September 17 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

September 19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

September 20 – Philadelphia, PA, Merriam Theater

September 21 – Mashantucket, CT @ Fox Theatre

September 23 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

September 25 – Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre

September 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall

September 28 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

September 29 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock

October 1 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore