Action Bronson Announces White Bronco Tour

Action Bronson has mapped out the 2019 tour in support of his recently released new album White Bronco, the rapper’s first independent LP since 2012.

The month-long White Bronco Tour kicks off February 11th in Boston and blazes a westward path before it ends Match 13th in San Diego. Bronson’s longtime collaborator Meyhem Lauren and rapper Roc Marciano will serve as special guests on the trek.

Tickets for the White Bronco Tour are available now at Ticketmaster. White Bronco marks Bronson’s first album on an independent label in six years following a stint with Vice and Atlantic Records, which released the rapper’s 2015 LP Mr. Wonderful and 2017’s Blue Chips 7000; Bronson loudly tweeted parting shots at Vice, which aired the rapper’s cooking show Fuck, That’s Delicious.

“WHITE BRONCO IS MY FIRST INDY PROJECT IN A VERY LONG TIME,” Bronson tweeted this month. “IF YOU FUCK WITH ME AND MY LIFE THEN MAKE SURE YOU GET THIS FUCKING ALBUM, ITS A BEAUTIFUL FEELING.”

Action Bronson Tour Dates

February 11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

February 13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

February 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

February 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

February 17 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place

February 20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

February 21 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

February 23 – Chicago IL @ Concord Music Hall

February 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

February 27 – Sauget, IL @ Pops Concert Venue

February 28 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre

March 2 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

March 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

March 6 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre

March 7 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

March 9 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

March 11 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

March 13 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues