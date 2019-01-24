Action Bronson Is Releasing a New Book About His One True Love

Action Bronson is getting back into the literary game. The New York Times best-selling author announced that his new book Stoned Beyond Belief will be released on March 19th. Written with Rachel Wharton, Bronson’s second book — he released Fuck, That’s Delicious in 2017 — is devoted to the rapper’s love of everything weed and will cover various subjects including the science of pot, an overview of weed’s medical benefits and a guide on paraphernalia separated into 100 entries.

An apt and more entertaining description came directly from Bronson on Instagram. According to him, Stoned Beyond Belief will teach readers, “What to scarf while stoned, helpful tips like how to stash weed under your nuts and so much more.” The book also contains 35 weed recipes, which makes sense considering Action’s background as a chef and former host of the cooking show “Fuck, That’s Delicious” on Viceland.

Last November, Bronson released White Bronco featuring A$AP Rocky and production from Harry Fraud, Party Supplies and Knxwledge. “For me, White Bronco means that it’s the releasing of a wild wildebeest, just a wild untamable animal,” he told Billboard. “It’s not exactly a horse. It’s just a wild untamable subject. And that’s just me. I’m back on my shit. I’ve never left. I just feel like I’ve broken through that wall.”