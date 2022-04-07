Watch Action Bronson Become King of the Crocs in ‘SubZero’ Video

Action Bronson survives a tsunami and a missile attack while riding a surfboard in the silly, purposely shitty video-game-like visual for his new single “SubZero.” The track is the first single off his upcoming album Cocodrillo Turbo.

The James Larese-directed video starts with Bronson — sporting a New York Knicks jersey — as he’s sent on a mission that features everything from dangerous weather phenomena to flying bullets. “Had to choke a motherfucker on the side of the road/I can feel my blood boil, man, I’m out of control,” he raps. “Wetsuit thick so I can shred when it’s ice/Then lay in bed with your wife.”

Also, Pitbull, where ya at? Later in the verse, Bronson makes a lyrical circle-back to his 2015 track “Terry,” when he rapped “tryna do the remix with Pitbull.” On the new song, he spits, “Dawg, it’s been six years, I’m trying to get in contact with Pitbull/We’ve got some business to get into.”

By the end of the video, Bronson bros down with crocodiles before being chewed up and spit out — and then becoming their leader. (Weird, we know.)

Cocodrillo Turbo drops on April 29 and features collabs with Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano, and Hologram. “I first came up with this album while in the water. I’ve spent many lifetimes in the water. I’m just a waterman. I was born in the water, I’m a water sign,” Bronson said in a release about the record.

“SubZero” serves as the rapper’s first music since releasing Only for Dolphins in 2020, featuring songs like “C12H16N2” and “Latin Grammys.” He also released his book F*ck It, I’ll Start Tomorrow: A True Story, last year. About his music, he recently told Rolling Stone: “I mean, I’m evolved. The evolution is like going from a … I don’t know, from pterodactyl to eagle. It’s just evolution.”