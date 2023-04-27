Dolly Parton to Rock Out at 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards

Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, and Miranda Lambert are among the many artists slated to perform at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on May 11.

The ceremony, which will take place at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, will be free to stream globally and free of commercials via Prime Video and Twitch’s Amazon Music channel. Country fans who miss it will be able to stream it, still for free, on Amazon’s Freevee the next day. This marks the second year that the ACMs won’t be a regular TV broadcast.

Parton, who is pulling double duty as co-host alongside Garth Brooks, will close out the trophy toss with the world premiere of the first single from her upcoming rock album. The rest of the evening’s performers, in alphabetical order, include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Jo Dee Messina, Cole Swindell, Morgan Wallen, the War and Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman. Additional performers will be announced in the future.

The ACMs producers have released more tickets via SeatGeek for fans who want to attend in person, and Parton, Brooks, and Zimmerman are all variously participating in guest features and in-depth conversations with radio hosts on Amazon Music’s Country Heat Radio.

Parton revealed in January that her rock album will feature input from Pink, Brandi Carlile, Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Paul McCartney, Steve Perry, and Steven Tyler. The inspiration to rock out came when Parton learned that she had been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “I just didn’t feel like I had earned it but they explained to me why I was in it and all that, so I said, ‘Well, if you insist on giving it to me, I’ll take it,'” she said on an episode of The View. “But if I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna have to do something to earn it.” The album will feature covers of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” and the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”