Watch Livestream of Austin City Limits Music Festival

Austin City Limits music festival is back in Texas this weekend, and Red Bull TV will be livestreaming many of the sets. Headliners for this year’s festival include Metallica, Travis Scott and Paul McCartney.

Red Bull’s livestream will take place all three days for the first weekend of the two-weekend festival. There are three channels broadcasting simultaneously from Zilker Park. Confirmed artists for the livestram are McCartney, Scott, Metallica, Camila Cabello, St. Vincent, Brockhampton, Nelly, Janelle Monáe, Arctic Monkeys and many more from the overwhelmingly large slate of performers.

ACL will continue with the same headliners and few changes to the lineup. Shawn Mendes, Vince Staples, Lil Wayne and Disturbed are among the artists who will only be performing during the second weekend, October 12-14. Cabello, Nelly, Greta Van Fleet and Sharon Van Etten are only part of this weekend’s line-up.

The Austin City Limits music festival launched in 2002 as a one-weekend event. It expanded out to two in 2013. Last year’s headliners included Jay-Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, the Killers and Gorillaz.