Ace of Cups Detail New Album ‘Sing Your Dreams’

Pioneering all-female Sixties band Ace of Cups have announced the new release date and track list for their sophomore studio album, Sing Your Dreams. The 12-song set drops on September 18th, one month after it was originally scheduled, via High Moon Records.

Sing Your Dreams is the follow-up to 2018’s eponymous debut, which was a 50-years-in-the-making affair. The new LP includes singles “Jai Ma” and “Made for Love” featuring Bob Weir, Jackson Browne (who also duets on album closer “Slowest River”) and David Freiberg of Quicksilver Messenger Service and Jefferson Airplane.

Produced by Dan Shea who helmed their debut, Sing Your Dreams also features contributions from Sheila E. and the Escovedo Family, Bakithi Kumalo, Steve Kimock, Wavy Gravy and Jack Casady.

“‘Jai Ma’ may be translated from Sanskrit as ‘Victory to the Divine Mother — the energy and power of all creation. May She triumph over all destructive forces within each of us and everywhere in this world,'” Ace of Cups’ Denise Kaufman said of the album’s new single in a statement. “This is a song honoring, loving and exalting the Divine Feminine in all Her forms. It’s about taking back patriarchal stories from various traditions which demean the feminine. It’s about raising Her up and celebrating Her, celebrating love, sensuality and the juiciness of life.”

In addition to “Jai Ma” and “Made for Love,” Ace of Cups puts their own spin on Keb’ Mo”s “Put a Woman in Charge” and revisit their “Boy What’ll You Do Then,” which Kaufman originally wrote and recorded as a teenager.

The album’s September release is pushed back from its original date of August 18th, timed to mark the 19th Amendment’s centennial. “The date that we chose is the 100-year anniversary of when women in the U.S. got to vote,” Kaufman told Rolling Stone. “Although I have a caveat: many of our southern black sisters (and brothers) were not allowed to vote until the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Voter suppression is still a huge issue and we will continue to fight for everyone’s right to vote.”

Sing Your Dreams Track List

1. “Dressed in Black”

2. “Jai Ma”

3. “Put a Woman in Charge”

4. “Sister Ruth”

5. “Basic Human Needs”

6. “I’m on Your Side”

7. “Gemini”

8. “Boy What’ll You Do Then”

9. “Little White Lies”

10. “Waller St.”

11. “Lucky Stars”

12. “Slowest River/Made For Love”