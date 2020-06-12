 Ace Frehley Announces August Live Performance Dates - Rolling Stone
Ace Frehley Announces August Live Performance Dates

Former Kiss guitarist will play shows for the first time since COVID-19

Ace Frehley will play a string of shows this summer and autumn for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ace Frehley is returning to live music this summer. The former Kiss guitarist announced on Friday that tickets are on sale for an August 7th show in Warren, Ohio, at the Robins Theatre, with his Facebook page also listing an August 6th date at Warrendale, Pennsylvania, and three more concerts scheduled for the fall.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the United States in mid-March, concerts and other mass gatherings have been banned across the country, but certain states are beginning to ease social distancing guidelines due to pressure from the struggling economy.

As Ultimate Classic Rock reports, the Facebook page for the Robins Theatre outlines their safety precautions in the midst of the pandemic, including an “electrostatic deep cleaning” of the theatre before it opens, plexiglass installed at the concession area, hand-sanitizing stations throughout the venue and restrooms that are “completely touch-less.”

“Seating will be within the social distancing requirement,” it adds. “Ushers and concession workers will be required to wear protective masks, as well as gloves, to ensure the safety of all of our patrons. A UV cleaning will be performed in addition to our conventional cleaning after each show. A free face mask will be provided to those who want one.”

Frehley’s last live show took place on December 14th, 2019, at the Token Lounge in Westland, Michigan.

Ace Frehley 2020 Tour Dates

August 6 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergels
August 7 – Warren, OH @ Robins Theatre
September 18 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
October 10 – Lawrenceburg, IN @ Lawrenceburg Event Center
October 23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
December 31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

