Ace Frehley Previews New Covers Album With Deep Purple’s ‘Space Truckin”

Origins Vol. 2 track arrives with an appropriately intergalactic animated video

Jon Blistein

KISS guitarist Ace Frehley embarks on a wild intergalactic adventure in the new animated video for his cover of Deep Purple’s “Space Truckin’.” The track will appear on Frehley’s new album of covers, Origins Vol. 2, out September 18th.

Frehley delivers a faithful take on “Space Truckin’,” cranking up the guitars a bit to give Deep Purple’s pioneering hard rock sound some of the arena rock punch that their successors (like KISS) would popularize in the late-Seventies/early-Eighties. Frehley recorded the song with drummer Matt Star and keyboard player Rob Sabino.

“‘Space Truckin” was recorded years ago, and then I just re-recorded some parts and changed it a little,” Frehley said in a statement. “We never ended up putting it on a record, so it was just sitting around. It turned out very well. Rob Sabino is a very accomplished studio musician, and we actually grew up in the Bronx together, so we go way back.”

The cover also arrives with an animated video, directed by eOne’s Ken Gullic and animated by Chris Fequiere. It centers around a Martian queen luring Frehley and his band into a trap so she can kidnap the group’s space bear hype-man.

Along with his cover of “Space Truckin’,” Origins Vol. 2 will feature Frehley covering songs like Led Zeppelin’s “Good Times Bad Times,” The Rolling Stones’ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” the Kinks’ “Lola” and Paul Revere and the Raiders’ “Kicks.” The record marks the follow-up to 2016’s Origins’ Vol. 1, while back in 2018 Frehley released an album of all-new material, Spaceman.

