AC/DC Paint the Stage Red in ‘Shot in the Dark’ Video

AC/DC light up the stage in the new video for their first single since 2014, “Shot in the Dark.”

Directed by David Mallet, the clip places AC/DC in their true element — on a giant stage flush with red lights, where they rip through the stadium-sized rocker with ease, conjuring plenty of energy even without hordes of screaming fans.

AC/DC released “Shot in the Dark” earlier this month, announcing the song would appear on their 17th full-length album, Power Up, out November 13th. For the album, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien, who helmed the group’s previous two efforts, 2008’s Black Ice and 2014’s Rock or Bust.

Power Up arrives on the other side of a tumultuous period for AC/DC, which began around 2015 when drummer Phil Rudd was sentenced to eight months of home detention for various charges including drug possession. The following year, singer Brian Johnson was forced off the road at the risk of permanently losing his hearing (he was replaced by Axl Rose for the rest of the trek) and bassist Cliff Williams announced he was retiring. Then, in 2017, rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young died after suffering from dementia and an illness that forced him to retire from the band.

As the band recently told Rolling Stone, it was their reunion at Young’s funeral that set their comeback in motion, combined with an experimental treatment that gave Johnson the ability to sing and perform live again. Power Up features all four of the surviving members of the Back in Black incarnation, with Angus and Malcolm Young’s nephew, Stevie Young, officially taking over for his late uncle (Stevie has been performing with AC/DC since 2014).