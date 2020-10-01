AC/DC Preview Return With ‘Shot in the Dark’ Teaser

A day after AC/DC officially announced their return — as well as their reunion with singer Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams — the band has teased the imminent release of new music with a snippet of a track titled “Shot in the Dark.”

Posted on the band’s socials, the 30-second preview features Angus Young’s trademark riffs and Johnson’s unmistakable vocals as he sings “Make you feel alright” on the song’s call-and-response chorus.

In recent weeks, AC/DC’s socials have hinted at an upcoming album — possibly titled PWR UP, as the band-created hashtag suggests — the group’s first LP since 2014’s Rock or Bust. Since the recording of that album, Rudd took leave from the band as he faced criminal charges and a house arrest sentence in New Zealand, missing the Rock or Bust Tour as a result.

The Rock or Bust Tour itself was postponed after doctors recommended Johnson cease touring immediately due to hearing issues that threatened to leave the singer completely deaf; he was replaced by Axl Rose for the remainder of the rescheduled tour dates. However, both Johnson and Rudd quietly rejoined the band in 2018 during rumored recording sessions for the upcoming album.

Cliff Williams, who retired from AC/DC following the Rock or Bust Tour, was similarly brought back into the fold for the new album. Stevie Young, nephew of Angus and the late Malcolm, will continue to serve as rhythm guitarist in place of Malcolm, who retired from the band in 2014 and died in 2017 following a battle with dementia.

AC/DC have not yet announced release dates for “Shot in the Dark” or PWR UP.