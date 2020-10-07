AC/DC Unleash ‘Shot in the Dark,’ Announce ‘POWER UP’ LP Release Date

The newly reassembled AC/DC have released their first single since 2014. “Shot in the Dark” will appear on their 17th full length album, POWER UP, which arrives on November 13th. The LP is available for pre-order.

The album reunites the four surviving members of the band’s Back in Black incarnation — lead guitarist Angus Young, lead vocalist Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams, drummer Phil Rudd, plus rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, who has been performing with the band since 2014 and is the nephew of Angus and the late Malcolm Young.

The new single embodies the hard-driving anthemic sound AC/DC fans will find pleasingly familiar, with its shout-along lyrics and rocking strut. “A shot in the dark/Make it feel all right,” Johnson sings during the call-and-response chorus. “A shot in the dark/Through the whole night.”

“It’s got that great AC/DC vibe about it, great swagger, and a good AC/DC rock & roll chant,” Angus told Rolling Stone. “The title is a little bit cheeky because we all like a little nip [of alcohol] in the night or a few shots in the dark. I was very glad when the record company heard it [that] they felt it was a very strong song and should be the first one that people hear.”

POWER UP reunites the band with producer Brendan O’Brien who also helmed 2008’s Black Ice and 2014’s Rock or Bust.

POWER UP Tracklist

1. “Realize”

2. “Rejection”

3. “Shot in the Dark”

4. “Through the Mists of Time”

5. “Kick You When You’re Down”

6. “Witch’s Spell”

7. “Demon Fire”

8. “Wild Reputation”

9. “No Man’s Land”

10. “Systems Down”

11. “Money Shot”

12. “Code Red”