AC/DC Release Vintage ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ Live Video

Forty years ago, AC/DC released Back in Black and stunned a record industry that felt they’d be unable to survive without original frontman Bon Scott, who died of alcohol poisoning just months before they cut the album with new singer Brian Johnson.

Fueled by hit singles “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Hells Bells” and “Rock & Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution,” the album went platinum 25 times over and guaranteed that the band could tour to packed arenas and stadiums until the end of time.

To celebrate the anniversary, the band has gone into their vault and unearthed previously unseen videos from the original Back in Black tour. The newest one is a performance of “You Shook Me All Night Long” from a stop at Tokyo’s Nippon Seinenkan in February 1981. It’s one of the few times you’ll see Johnson playing an AC/DC show without his trademark newsboy hat.

AC/DC never managed to top the success of Back in Black, but they still scored big hits later in their career with songs like “Thunderstruck,” “Moneytalks” and “For Those About to Rock.” Their most recent LP was 2014’s Rock or Bust. They supported it with an extensive world tour, but hearing issues forced Johnson to step aside before it was finished. Axl Rose stepped in to help the band finish the tour and there were initially rumors that he was going to join the group for a new LP. But there are unconfirmed reports (backed up by photographic evidence) that Johnson has returned to the fold and they are prepping a new album.