AC/DC Post Vintage ‘Highway to Hell’ Videos for 40th Anniversary

AC/DC are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark album Highway to Hell by posting archival videos from their July 13th, 1979 appearance on the Dutch TV show Countdown on their official Youtube channel. The group has unveiled “Highway to Hell,” followed by “The Jack” on July 24th and “Whole Lotta Rosie” on July 31st. The clips were previously released on the group’s 2007 Plug Me In DVD box set, but it’s their first time they’ll appear online.

Highway to Hell was AC/DC’s last album with original lead singer Bon Scott, who died from alcohol poisoning on February 19th, 1980. There’s no plan for any sort of Highway To Hell anniversary edition, but the group has reactivated their Instagram account following a two-year lull for a month-long celebration of Highway to Hell.

In typical AC/DC fashion, very little has been announced about their upcoming plans. Guitarist Angus Young was the only member of the classic lineup still in the band at the end of their 2016 Rock or Bust tour since frontman Brian Johnson left to deal with hearing problems, drummer Phil Rudd was dealing with serious legal problems in his native New Zealand and bassist Cliff Williams announced his retirement. (Rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young died in 2017, but was sidelined by dementia after the 2010 leg of the Black Ice tour.)

There were rumors that Axl Rose (who filled in for Johnson at the end of the Rock or Bust tour) was going to record a new album with Angus, but last year Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd were photographed near Warehouse Studio in Vancouver, where the group recorded their last three albums. There are widespread rumors that the group has reformed for another album and tour, but the band has yet to confirm any plans.

Footage courtesy of Reelin’ In The Years