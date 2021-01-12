Abbey Road Studios Is Getting Its Own Documentary by Mary McCartney

Mercury Studios, the newly formed media production division of Universal Music Group, has announced an upcoming documentary on the world-famous Abbey Road Studios.

The film, If These Walls Could Sing, will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the recording studio and a comprehensive overview of its history as part of Abbey Road’s 90th-anniversary celebration this November. If These Walls Could Sing is produced by John Battsek (Searching for Sugar Man, Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars) and directed by Mary McCartney, whose own memories of sharing the studio with her father, Paul McCartney, shaped the documentary.

“Some of my earliest memories as a young child come from time spent at Abbey Road,” she said in a statement. “I’ve long wanted to tell the story of this historic place, and I couldn’t be collaborating with a better team than John and Mercury Studios to make this creative ambition a reality.”

Isabel Garvey, managing director of Abbey Road Studios, added: “’If these walls could sing.’ I have lost count of how many times I’ve heard that said at Abbey Road Studios over the years. I can’t wait for some of these stories to finally come to life in what will become a timeless documentary.”